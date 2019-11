ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman at Sandia Resort and Casino.

It happened around 11:15 on Oct. 27. Police say one of the men walked up to a woman in the underground parking garage asking for gas money. When she refused to hand any over, the man grabbed her purse and took off in a red Chevrolet truck toward Bernalillo.

Police say that truck was stolen from Route 66 Casino. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.