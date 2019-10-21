Live Now
Suspects in multi-state sex trafficking ring plead guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have pleaded guilty to their roles in a sex-trafficking ring spanning multiple states, including New Mexico.

Federal investigators say Adonis Baker, Inkosi Grandberry and Leotha Williams were picking up women and sometimes underage teens and forcing them into prostitution in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. The charges stem from incidents between 2015 and 2017.

Baker is facing 14 years in prison for sex trafficking. Grandberry and Williams both pleaded guilty to transporting the victims. Their sentencing date has not been set.

