ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seventeen people have been charged and 12 have been arrested in relation to a 2022 incident that happened in Carlsbad. According to court documents, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, along with the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force, received a tip that there were drug traffickers in southeastern New Mexico.

A drug trafficking organization was discovered in Eddy County distributing methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl in Carlsbad. Indictments were issued to 16 defendants by a federal grand jury for drug and firearms trafficking following a year-long, multiagency investigation.

Jesus Daniel Sonora-Gonzalez, 29, of Carlsbad, 33-year-old Guerrero Muro of Midland, TX, and 40-year-old Marco Antonio Torres-Vivas, also of Carlsbad, were charged on April 19 with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including 50 grams and more of methamphetamine and 500 grams and more of fentanyl. They were also charged with nine counts of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of attempting to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl. A conviction could mean life in prison.

David Kirk Haynes, 55, was also charged on July 19 with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl. He also faces life in prison if convicted but is currently a fugitive and has not been arrested.

During arrests that took place on August 1, agents executed four search warrants and discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms, and money. Agents have seized around 56 kilograms of methamphetamine, four kilograms of cocaine, four kilograms of fentanyl, 31 firearms, and $75,000 from the drug trafficking organization.

Other penalties range from life in prison to 10 years in prison.