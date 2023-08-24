ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three of the four teen suspects accused of killing a five-year-old girl were in court Thursday. Alexander Barraza and Yahir Carballo are accused of shooting and killing Galilea Samaniego earlier this month at a southwest Albuquerque mobile home park.

Both were set for a pre-trial detention hearing Thursday but a judge put a pause on it and said the case needs to be filed in juvenile court first. If the case gets indicted as a first-degree felony then a district court judge could decide if the suspects will be held in jail while awaiting trial.

A third suspect, Alan Ramirez, made a first appearance in Metro court. Prosecutors have filed a pre-trial detention motion which should be heard within the next two weeks.