Suspects flee scene of Central & Tramway homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for two people they say fled the scene of a homicide Saturday afternoon. Officers in the Foothill area say they found a man lying in the eastbound lanes of Central just west of Tramway with a gunshot wound to the chest around 4:30 p.m.

Officials say witnesses to the incident saw two men fighting with the victim then shots were heard. After officers arrived, life-saving measures were given to the victim. The victim of the shooting was then taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a silver Ford SUV before police showed up. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

