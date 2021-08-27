Suspects arrested in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified and arrested two male suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on Zafarano Drive on August 22, 2021. Officials say 23-year-old Danny Romero was identified as the driver of a gray Dodge truck and 19-year-old Richard Archuleta was identified as the shooter.

A press release states Romero was arrested on attempted murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence charges. Archuleta was arrested on attempted murder, shooting from a motor vehicle resulting in injury, and another count of shooting from a motor vehicle resulting in no injury. Officials say Archuleta turned himself into detectives with Santa Fe police.

The victim of the shooting received treatment for a gunshot wound to the right side of his face and was released from University of New Mexico Hospital on August 23. He is respected to recover. The case remains under investigation.