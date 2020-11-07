Suspects arrested in Los Lunas Trump parade shooting

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Arrests have been made in a shooting that happened during a parade in support of President Donald Trump on Nov. 2 near Highway 314 and Main Street in Los Lunas. Officials confirmed the shooting took place after an argument began between several occupants inside two separate vehicles. No one was injured in the incident.

On Thursday, police arrested 23-year-old Benito Fernandez-Duran and 29-year-old Jacklyn Padilla, both of Belen, as suspects in connection to the shooting. They have been booked into the Valencia County detention Center on multiple felony charges. Fernandez-Duran was charged with additional felony charges because he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior convictions. A third suspect, 48-year-old Maria Coca-Padilla, was charged with tampering with evidence.

