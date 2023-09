ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five suspects accused of murder will be back in court Monday.

Sencheray Hernandez, 19, along with four minors, Jose Ramirez, Alan Ramirez, Alexander Barraza, and Yahir Carballo, are all accused of killing 5-year-old Galilea Samaniego.

Police said the little girl was shot in the head during a drive-by while she was sleeping at a mobile home in southwest Albuquerque on August 13.

All suspects are charged with murder and conspiracy, along with other charges.