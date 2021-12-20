Suspected thief arrested with more than $200K worth of jewelry in backpack

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police officers arrested a suspected thief they say had hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in his backpack. The burglary happened early Monday morning at the Momeni Gallery near the Santa Fe Plaza.

After the burglar alarm went off, police say officers arrived to find Edgar Guzman running from the scene. They say he had around 100 pieces of jewelry worth more than $200,000. Investigators believe this was the second time in two days he burglarized the same gallery.