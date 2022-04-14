ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has filed a murder charge against 23-year-old Brianna Garcia and 27-year-old Bobby Lopez for the January murder of Anjel Varela. Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Varela during a drug transaction at the Skyline Apartments on Louisana Blvd near Lomas. Police say Lopez is a member of the Los Padillas gang and is currently behind bars at Metro Detention Center on other charges. He’s been charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

Brianna Garcia is in jail currently in Oklahoma and is accused of setting up the robbery that led to the shooting. She’s been accused of shootings at local Walmarts and is facing more than 20 charges. She’s been charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

Lopez’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Danielle Cordova has been charged as well with murder, robbery, and conspiracy.