Suspected shoplifter accused of making off with $70K over two years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected shoplifter accused of making off with nearly $70,000 worth of merchandise from Target is behind bars. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Koehl stole from Target stores in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, once every couple of days over the course of two years.

During one recent encounter, Koehl is accused of trying to stab a loss prevention officer with a hypodermic needle. Thursday deputies tracked him down inside the Target on Paseo and I-25.

They say he fled and tried to get away through a drainage tunnel but deputies caught up with him along with $800 work of merchandise. Koehl is facing felony larceny charges.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources