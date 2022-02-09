ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer from the 80s will remain behind bars until trial. Paul Apodaca is accused of shooting 13-year-old Stella Gonzales while she was talking with a friend near Tingley Beach and of stabbing 21-year-old UNM student Althea Oakley that same year.

He’s been indicted on that charge. Police say he also admitted to the high-profile murder of Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989 – but as of late December, he had yet to be officially charged in that case.

While Apodaca is already being held at MDC for the Oakley case, and for a probation violation, the state also asked a judge Wednesday to order him to help in the Gonzales case. On Wednesday they argued there’s plenty of evidence to show he is the likely killer, saying his confession was detailed on how the shooting happened and what the scene looked like.

The defense argued when he made statements to police, he was intoxicated and homeless, and that the information he gave was of public knowledge and not unique. “Other judges have already found that the defendant is dangerous and there aren’t conditions that will reasonably protect,” said prosecutor David Waymire.

“What he needs is treatment and services, he doesn’t need further incarceration,” defense attorney Nicholas Hart said.

The judge did approve a pre-trial detention order in this case and also asked the state if an indictment for Arquette’s case was in the works. The state says that could be coming in the next week or two.