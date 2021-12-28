Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty in new case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer pled not guilty to charges in a new case. Paul Apodaca was arrested earlier this year after the Albuquerque Police Department says he confessed to stabbing to death 21-year-old Althea Oakley in 1958.

He told investigators he had killed other women but couldn’t remember all of their names. Now, he is charged with the death of 13-year-old Stella Gonzales, also in 1988.

Police say Apodaca admitted to driving by and shooting her while she was walking with a friend near Tingley Beach. Apodaca is now facing another charge of first-degree murder.

Apodaca made a first appearance by phone on Monday, Dec. 27, and is already being held behind bars on the other case. However, a detention hearing will still be held on Thursday, Dec. 30 in this latest case.