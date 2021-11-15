Suspected serial burglar back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused serial burglar who’s at the center of a high-profile battle between the district attorney and defense attorneys was back in court on Monday, Nov. 15. Jesse Mascareno-Haidle pleaded not guilty to breaking into cars in October, then running from Bernalillo County deputies when they tried to arrest him.

Police believe he is tied to as many as 80 home burglaries. Mascareno-Haidle had been supervised on an ankle monitor.

Last week, the district attorney requested his GPS records, saying they could link him to other crimes. His defense argued that was an invasion of his privacy.

A judge agreed and denied the district attorney’s request.