SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say the man arrested for arson at a historic building in the Santa Fe Plaza gave officers a false identity. Investigators say 40-year-old Oryan Yazzie told officers his name was Joseph Duran when they found him on top of La Casa Sena early Tuesday morning. They say he intentionally set a fire in one of the rooms.

Online court records show Yazzie has been charged in five different incidents this year. In one case from May, Yazzie is accused of forcing a woman’s hand down his pants and punching a man at Joy Junction. The others involved criminal damage to property. A concealing identity charge has been added the arson case.