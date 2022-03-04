SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County deputies have a suspected serial arsonist in custody. Officials say county firefighters put out at least three intentional fires around Kirtland Thursday afternoon.

One appeared to be on Highway 64 and firefighters say it damaged a power pole and knocked out electricity for some buildings. The two others were brush fires. The sheriff’s office has not named the suspect because charges have not yet been filed.