Suspected road rage shooter pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver pled not guilty to a deadly road rage shooting near Old Town. Joshua Butler is accused of killing Nelson Gallegos in early October.

Witnesses say, Gallegos and the driver of a Chevy had been arguing and both driving aggressively when Gallegos, who was taking his grandson to school, stopped his minivan, got out, and threw a piece of drywall at Butler’s pickup. That’s when witnesses saw the man in the Chevrolet shoot and kill Gallegos. APD identified that man as Butler after a tip to Crimestoppers. Butler is being held behind bars until trial.

