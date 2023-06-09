ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of taking police on a short-lived car chase through Albuquerque, is now facing federal charges, for the staggering quantity of drugs found in the car. The pursuit started when a state police officer tried to pull over a white SUV on I-25 in February, for driving 125 miles per hour.

That driver took off, but a short time later, crashed on Bridge near Isleta. The driver, later identified as Edward Vallez, took off on foot.

But with a broken leg from the crash, it did not take long for police to catch up to him.

Officer: You’re going to be transported to the hospital. As of right now, you’re being charged.

Vallez: For what?

Officer: DWI.

Vallez: Alright.

Turns out, Vallez is believed to be a Sureños gang member and had been the target of a September raid by the Violent Crimes Task Force. After the crash, investigators say they found 230,000 fentanyl pills and $130,000 in cash in the car.

Vallez is now facing federal drug charges at the state level for DWI and fleeing the scene, which have been dropped while his case proceeds in federal court.