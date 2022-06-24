ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested a suspected member of the Bandidos for allegedly trafficking drugs out of an Albuquerque storefront. Federal documents say 53-year-old Robin Eugene Thomas lives at 1909 4th Street Northwest. That’s in a small business complex near McKnight and 4th.

Google Streetscape doesn’t show a name on that business but investigators say that’s where Thomas lives and there’s a small mechanic work area inside. During a search warrant, they found piles of cash, 525g of meth, 42g of cocaine, and 4,000 fentanyl pills with 73g of fentanyl powder. They also found guns and ammo.

APD says they and the DEA worked together on the arrest and identified Thomas as a known affiliate of the Bnadidos. He’s now facing federal drug trafficking charges and being a felon with a gun.