ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained information has tied the suspected drunk driver accused of killing a woman on a sidewalk to a 2021 murder. Prosecutors are trying to get his conditions of release in that case revoked.

Police say James Rodriguez was behind the wheel heading east on Menaul last Friday when he went up onto the curb and hit the woman and a light pole before stopping in a parking lot. The woman died at the scene.

Online court records show Rodriguez is also charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy stemming from the February 2021 murder of Elias Otero. In that case, police say Anna Dukes, Adrian Avila, and two others plotted to rob Otero when Avila shot and killed him.

Rodriguez is accused of trying to get rid of the guns but was released from custody. In a motion filed on Monday, prosecutors argue Rodriguez’s recent arrest is grounds to revoke his release.