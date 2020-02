IRVING, TX (KRQE)- Two people considered to be some of Albuquerque's most dangerous criminals are waiting to be extradited back to New Mexico. Police in Texas were helping U.S. marshals track down 27-year-old Shanise Lopez and 25-year-old Nasser Al-Hamlen.

The pair was wanted as part of a federal operation. The team found them at an apartment complex parking lot.