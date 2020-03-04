Suspected car thief takes police on high-speed chase through Albuquerque’s westside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New video shows the efforts police made to stop a suspected car thief on the run. Some of their efforts caused close calls with other drivers on the road and it’s been a rough decade for the woman causing all those problems behind the wheel.

A high speed chase down I-40 into Albuquerque, with speeds up to 107 miles per hour, ended with 32-year-old woman, cornered in a ditch by New Mexico State Police. Last month an officer spotted Latara Lucero driving a stolen car on Nine Mile Hill.

It’s 6:45 a.m. and drivers are on their way to work, as Lucero swerves onto the shoulder to pass cars. She then blows past a school bus.

Not long after exiting, the officer tries a pit maneuver, bumping the Lucero into oncoming traffic on the Unser overpass. She tried to get back on the freeway but a second pit maneuver does the trick and Lucero veers into a ditch.

Lucero has a lengthy history of run-ins with the law. Since a DWI in 2009, her mugshots over the past decade tell a troubling story, including arrests for drugs and car theft. While Lucero didn’t tell the officer why she refused to pull over, she was wanted for ditching court on another car theft charge.

Besides the chase and the stolen car, Lucero is also charged with false imprisonment because one of her friends in the car begged to get out but Lucero wouldn’t let her. Lucero was released from jail after the arrest.