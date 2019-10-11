Suspected burglar remains in custody pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of trying to burglarize a home just days after being released from prison is staying behind bars for now.

A Four Hills woman says she caught Brandon Baker in her home on Monday. He had been released a week before after serving five years for carjacking and chase with police.

He had originally been sentenced to nine years, but Judge Charles Brown suspended four of them.

On Friday, Judge Stan Whitaker agreed with the state that Baker poses a danger to the community. Baker will stay in jail until his trial.