ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief who was shot by an off-duty State Police Officer at a Cabelas in Albuquerque is now asking to be released over lack of medical care.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez was seen in a surveillance video back in April, walking away with his hands full of ammo boxes. Workers attempted to confront him and Velasquez turned around and raised his arms. Several witnesses said he had a gun and was threatening people with it. During this time an off-duty officer fired a shot, hitting Velasquez.

Shortly after, Judge Alisa Hart sided with the state on a pretrial detention motion that Gabriel Velasquez be held behind bars until trial. Today, he presented a new case to Judge Cindy Leos stating that since the shooting he is blind in one eye and lost the use of one arm. He argues that this event completely changes whether or not he is a danger to the community.

Judge Leos decided to put off making a decision, saying she wanted more documentation on how his condition has declined over the last several months. She also requested an interview to be conducted with the officer involved for better clarity as to what led to him firing his gun.