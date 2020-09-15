Suspected accomplice may have helped hide gun used in killing of J.B. White

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into if an accomplice helped hide the gun that was used to kill a young Santa Fe basketball star. In a search warrant obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, sheriff’s deputies detail an unnamed juvenile.

They say he may have helped 16-year-old Estevan Montoya. Montoya is accused of shooting J.B. White at a party last month.

The gun has not turned up despite seven searches to find it. Right now, it’s unclear if the boy was interviewed for his suspected role. However, Montoya is currently behind bars, charged with murder.

