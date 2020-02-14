Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Suspect who sparked Amber Alert indicted on murder, child abuse charges

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities are still looking for the man accused of murdering his girlfriend and abducting their son but charges against him are moving forward.

Jorge Rico Ruvira has been on the run since January 7. Investigators say he murdered Isela Mauricio-Sanchez at a Roswell home and took off with their three-year-old son Osciel Ernesto Rico.

Federal officials believe they could be in Zacatecas or Jalisco, Mexico. A grand jury has indicted him on two charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞