Suspect who prompted officer-involved shooting appears in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A suspect in a police shooting wasn't too happy with the judge in his first court appearance.
Daniel Franco made two rude gestures to the camera when the judge ordered him to remain behind bars pending another hearing in District Court.
Franco and his brother, Nicholas, are accused of threatening a man at gunpoint, then siccing their dogs on him, then actually shooting him on May 14.
Daniel Franco is also accused of leading State Police on a chase last Thursday, ending with an officer opening fire.
Franco got away, but he was caught Tuesday evening after a SWAT situation near Sixth Street and Mountain Road.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
