GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a dangerous 28-mile chase along I-40 is on the run again. A state police officer spotted the driver later identified as Conner Greene weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-40 near Grants in February.

At one point he even slams into a white SUV in what police say was an attempt to send the wreckage into the officer’s path. When he tries it again, he crashes.

A few months later, he plead guilty to aggravated fleeing and aggravated driving while under the influence. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation. However, in August he failed to report and has been on the run since. His probation has since been revoked and there is now a warrant out for his arrest.