ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Xavier Marquez, the suspect accused of killing a man and wounding his service dog took a plea deal Friday.

In 2021 Shawn Lynch was walking his service dog on a side street near Zuni and Louisiana. A witness said he saw Lynch’s dog bark or go to bite Marquez while another said Marquez simply didn’t like the way lynch looked at him.

Marquez, who lived on the block, pulled out a handgun and shot the dog and then shot her 33-year-old owner in the head. Marquez was arrested a month later in Gallup. Part of Marquez’s plea deal includes an incident from a month before the murder where he bit a deputy.

Friday in court, Marquez pleaded guilty to second degree murder with a firearm enhancement, extreme cruelty and battery on a peace officer. The judge accepted Marquez’s plea deal and he’s looking at up to 17 years in prison.

Prosecutors did not say in court today why it was in the best interest of justice to let Marquez plead down to second degree murder. The 23-year-old does not have a sentencing date yet.