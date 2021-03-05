Suspect who injured Las Cruces police officer dies in shootout with Mexican police

Mark Esquibel | Courtesy the Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The driver accused of injuring a Las Cruces police officer is dead after a shootout with Mexican police. Last month, police were conducting a welfare check outside a Las Cruces Sonic when they say 40-year-old Mark Esquibel became uncooperative. Officers used a taser.

Police say Esquibel hit the gas knocking one officer to the ground. Chihuahua State Police say they tracked Esquibel to a motel in Juarez. He began shooting, killing one officer, and injuring two others. Officers returned fire killing Esquibel.

