Suspect wearing black glove on left hand robs northeast Albuquerque bank

Surveillance captures suspect who robbed Bank of the West in Albuquerque on Wed. Jan. 12, 2022. (courtesy FBI)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for an unidentified man who wore a black glove on his left hand while he robbed a bank in northeast Albuquerque. The FBI reports that the robbery took place at the Bank of the West located on Academy Rd. around 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Authorities state that the suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank, heading west on foot.

In a news release, the FBI indicates that the suspect was a Hispanic male in his late 50s and was about five feet three inches tall and had brown eyes and a thin build. The suspect wore black-framed eyeglasses, a tan baseball cap with a logo on the front, a gray zip-hoodie, a gray neck gaiter that covered his lower face, light-colored pants, and a black glove on his left hand.

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

