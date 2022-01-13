Suspect wearing black glove on left hand robs northeast Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for an unidentified man who wore a black glove on his left hand while he robbed a bank in northeast Albuquerque. The FBI reports that the robbery took place at the Bank of the West located on Academy Rd. around 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Authorities state that the suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank, heading west on foot.

In a news release, the FBI indicates that the suspect was a Hispanic male in his late 50s and was about five feet three inches tall and had brown eyes and a thin build. The suspect wore black-framed eyeglasses, a tan baseball cap with a logo on the front, a gray zip-hoodie, a gray neck gaiter that covered his lower face, light-colored pants, and a black glove on his left hand.

The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.