Suspect to be sentenced in death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who admitted to having a role in the torture and death of a 13-year-old will be sentenced on Thursday, October 14. Jordan Nunez pleaded guilty to child abuse for helping his father, Thomas Ferguson, beat his stepbrother Jeremiah Valencia, to death back in 2017.

The body of Jeremiah Valencia was found in a shallow grave along a highway outside of Nambe. Police stated there was evidence he was locked in a cage, beaten, and starved.

The boy’s mother Tracy Pena, her boyfriend Thomas Ferguson and Jordan Nunez were all arrested in connection with the murder. Pena accepted a plea deal for 12 years in prison after prosecutors pointed out that she also was a victim of domestic violence.

Part of her plea deal was to testify against Nunez. Ferguson committed suicide in jail before he could be tried. Nunez, who was 19 at the time of Valencia’s death, took a plea deal and is facing 14 to 24 years in prison.

