Suspect tied to teens’ murders extradited to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men tied to the murder of two Albuquerque teens is back in New Mexico to face charges. Anthony Aragon made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after he was extradited from Nevada.

He is accused of helping dispose of the bodies of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef in December 2018. The teens were found shot to death and buried in a shallow grave near Rio Rancho. Four others have been charged in the case.

Correction: In a previous version KRQE stated that Aragon was extradited from Arizona. This is incorrect, he was extradited from Nevada.