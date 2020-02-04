Live Now
Kansas City Chiefs Parade of Champions
Closings & Delays
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect tied to teens’ murders extradited to New Mexico

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men tied to the murder of two Albuquerque teens is back in New Mexico to face charges. Anthony Aragon made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after he was extradited from Nevada.

He is accused of helping dispose of the bodies of Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef in December 2018. The teens were found shot to death and buried in a shallow grave near Rio Rancho. Four others have been charged in the case.

Correction: In a previous version KRQE stated that Aragon was extradited from Arizona. This is incorrect, he was extradited from Nevada.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞