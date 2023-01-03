NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges.

She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the death of Andres Loera. Investigators say Loera met Burks to sell her cannabis when he was robbed and shot about a dozen times.

A judge ordered Burks to continue to get treatment in juvenile detention until she turns 21 in February of next year.