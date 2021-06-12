Suspect struck in Taos officer-involved shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Taos Police_289209

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted early Saturday morning that Taos police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Cruz Alta Road. Officials say no officers were injured.

According to the NMSP tweet, a suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. What led up to the shooting or number of suspects is unknown at this time. State police are investigating the incident. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES