Suspect struck in Taos officer-involved shooting

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police tweeted early Saturday morning that Taos police were involved in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Cruz Alta Road. Officials say no officers were injured.

According to the NMSP tweet, a suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. What led up to the shooting or number of suspects is unknown at this time. State police are investigating the incident. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.