Suspect sought in fatal northeast Albuquerque shooting

Crime Stoppers reports the individual pictured is the suspect who fled the scene in an Albuquerque homicide. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is searching for an unidentified suspect in the fatal shooting. Crime Stoppers reports that on January 18, 2021, David “Chilendrina” Garcia-Dominguez, 42, was shot and killed in the area of Chico Road and Rhode Island Street in northeast Albuquerque.

Authorities have provided an image of the suspect who fled the scene but have not identified him. The suspect reportedly fled as a passenger in a red or maroon sedan.

Anyone with information in this homicide is asked to contact Detective Bryan Carter at 505-924-3392 or APD at the non-emergency line 505-242-2677. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531.