SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were injured Friday morning after a stabbing, police reported. They stated it happened at a Santa Fe park.

Around 4:25 a.m., Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) responded to De Vargas Park for a reported stabbing with multiple victims.

Authorities found three people with injuries at the skate park. They were taken to the hospital. One is in stable condition, and two are in critical condition.

SFPD is investigating and has identified a suspect. They are looking for Tomas Fragua, 22, of Santa Fe. An arrest warrant for him has been issued for three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. If he’s spotted, authorities are advising the public to call 911 and not approach him.

If you have extra information or details about Fragua’s location, call the SFPD at 505-428-3710 or Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.

Alternatively, here’s a link to submit any evidence, like audio, photos, or videos.