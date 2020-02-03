Suspect shot in southwest Albuquerque home invasion identified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected burglar who was shot by a homeowner last week will be heading to jail once he’s out of the hospital. The Albuquerque Police Department identified the suspect as 44-year-old Augustine Saenz.

Police say he was attempting to break into the home on Sonya Street in the Westgate neighborhood, but the homeowner was there and armed. APD says the district attorney will decide if the homeowner will face any charges, but police have filed charged against the intruder including aggravated burglary.

They also found burglary tools on him and drugs. Saenz does have a history of burglary and drug charges.