Closings & Delays
There are currently 19 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect shot in southwest Albuquerque home invasion identified

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspected burglar who was shot by a homeowner last week will be heading to jail once he’s out of the hospital. The Albuquerque Police Department identified the suspect as 44-year-old Augustine Saenz.

Police say he was attempting to break into the home on Sonya Street in the Westgate neighborhood, but the homeowner was there and armed. APD says the district attorney will decide if the homeowner will face any charges, but police have filed charged against the intruder including aggravated burglary.

They also found burglary tools on him and drugs. Saenz does have a history of burglary and drug charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞