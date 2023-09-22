SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was injured in a deputy shooting Friday afternoon. According to the department, deputies and detectives were sent out for a search warrant for an investigation into a felon in possession of a firearm around 2 p.m.

They said the suspect left a home around 3 p.m. and pulled a knife. Two deputies fired their guns and the suspect was hit. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to live. No one else was injured.