Suspect reportedly confesses to murder while on probation for drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has reportedly confessed and has been arrested for the December 3 murder of Tory Burdex. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that 42-year-old Stephen Parker told detectives that he shot Burdex with two different guns after an argument with Burdex and another man over drugs earlier in the day.

Parker allegedly said that he felt disrespected by Burdex. Authorities state that Parker recently agreed to a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 364 days of supervised probation.

According to APD, homicide detectives learned that Parker was scheduled for a probation meeting on Tuesday and he was apprehended for probation violation and agreed to talk to detectives about the shooting. Parker has been charged with an open count of murder and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.