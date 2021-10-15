Suspect possibly linked to another bank robbery in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man suspected in two bank robberies is accused of hitting another bank on Friday morning. Investigators say the man was seen in photos walking into the Wells Fargo on Eubank near Indian School just before 10 a.m.

According to the FBI, the suspect gave the teller a note and said he had a gun. The same man is suspected of two other robberies on September 28 and October 1. The FBI says the suspect appears to be in his 30s, possibly white, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build. They say he wore a dark baseball gap with a Puma brand logo, a blue surgical mask, a dark long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, and a blue latex glove on his right hand.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or the FBI at 505-889-1300.