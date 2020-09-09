Suspect named in string of crimes near Central and Atrisco

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have identified a suspect for Monday’s crimes tied to the two bodies found in a burned vehicle. An arrest warrant has been filed for Dakota Brisco after police say he attacked a man and a woman in their yard near Atrisco and Central. They say he also broke into another home, fired a shot, and stole a vehicle.

Investigators believe Brisco is the same man seen on surveillance video lighting a car on fire one block south. When the fire was extinguished, police discovered two bodies inside. It appears Brisco knew them but it’s unclear how. Brisco is facing several charges including three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated auto burglary, and aggravated residential burglary.

