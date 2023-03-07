Albuquerque Police responding to a scene near 6th & Griegos in the North Valley where multiple people have been shot | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has released the identity of the man who is suspected of killing two others and then himself in a North Valley neighborhood in late February. The deceased man is Yoel Rodriguez, who was 48 years old.

Detectives report that Rodriguez was in a long-term relationship with Danay Morales-Hernandez but they had recently broken up. Danay had then gotten into a new relationship with Omar Rodriguez-Hechemendia.

When Rodriguez found out about the new relationship, he showed up at their residence and stabbed Danay. Rodriguez then stabbed Omar. Drivers found Omar bleeding in the street and drove him to the hospital where he died from his wounds.

Rodriguez shot himself inside the home and died as a result of his injuries. According to family members, the couple had a long history of domestic violence.