Suspect named in murder of Albuquerque woman shot in driveway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities have named a suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Jacqueline Vigil. According to a declaration by a Special Agent with the FBI, Luis Antonio Talamantes-Romero is named as a defendant in the murder of Vigil, the 55-year-old mother of two New Mexico State Police officers who was fatally shot in her own driveway on the morning of November 19, 2019.

Documents state that Talamantes-Romero and at least one other person were allegedly lurking outside of Vigil’s home in Albuquerque when Talamantes-Romero reportedly shot and killed Vigil inside her car in her driveway as she was going to the gym. Documents report Talamantes called several relatives and friends in New Mexico and Texas before fleeing to Texas.

While in San Antonio, Talamantes-Romero was arrested for illegally re-entering the United States. The investigation into this case is ongoing.

At this time, Talamantes-Romero has not been formally charged in the murder. The declaration is based on information from multiple sources including homicide detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department, Special Agents with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Bernalillo County, official law enforcement reports, and state and federal court records.

During a July 2020, White House news conference on Operation Legend, President Trump spoke of the murder of Vigil citing it as one of the reasons for the deployment of federal agents into Albuquerque. During a press conference on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, Attorney General William Barr provided updates on the status of Operation Legend.

Operation Legend started in Kansas City, MO, on July 8, 2020, and has since been expanded to Albuquerque, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Memphis, and Indianapolis. During the news conference on Wednesday, Barr stated that 16 defendants have been charged with federal crimes from Albuquerque since the operation began in the city on July 22, 2020.

This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

