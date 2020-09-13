Suspect named in Laguna area officer-involved shooting

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that shut down Interstate 40 for most of Saturday has been identified. Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Benjamin Nelson of Scottsdale, Arizona allegedly fired shots at a New Mexico State Police officer’s head as they approached his pickup during a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say, after being struck, the officer was able to return fire at Nelson. He then fled the scene in his vehicle and the officer quickly followed in her police unit. After a short chase, Nelson stopped on I-40 near mile marker 135 and exited his truck.

Laguna officers arrived to assist State Police and Nelson was taken into custody without any further incident. He was booked into the Cibola County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery upon a peace officer, shooting from a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson says it’s unclear what Nelson’s motive was. “I’m beyond disgusted that somebody thinks that that’s OK,” said Chief Johnson.

The NMSP officer who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. She is also commissioned as a Federal Task Force Officer so the FBI is currently involved in the investigation, meaning Nelson could face federal charges. The name of the officer involved will not be made public until interviews are completed.

