ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a police shooting in Artesia Thursday night. The Artesia Police Department said it happened during a foot pursuit of a suspect. The shooting happened on 7th Street and Missouri Ave. State Police said the suspect was injured and that the officer is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police dispatch at 575-382-2500 ext. 0 or Crime Stoppers at 575-887-1888 at Eddy County Crime Stopper’s website or the app P3 Tips.