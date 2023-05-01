NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on Sunday, Apr. 30, according to a tweet from NMSP. Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of State Road 187 and State Road 152.

According to police, at around 10:30 p.m. 21-year-old Abraham Quezada, of Las Cruces, attempted to jump out of a moving car that was going south on I-25 south of T or C. The driver pulled over and Quezada got out of the car and ran away.

Police say Quezada then jumped into the bed of a pickup truck, which had stopped to help the situation. The driver of the pickup truck then drove away with Quezada in the back. Quezada jumped out of the truck in motion and fled, according to police.

Deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office were then contacted and when they arrived a foot chase began. During the chase, Quezada got into a deputy’s vehicle and drove away, eventually crashing head-on into an NMSP officer’s unoccupied vehicle.

At some point during the chase, an SCSO deputy and an NMSP officer fired at least one round toward the stolen deputy’s vehicle. Quezada was taken to an El Paso hospital to be treated for his injuries. No injuries were reported to the officer and deputy involved.

Quezada is now accused of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and resisting and evading an officer. The SCSO deputy involved has not been identified by police.