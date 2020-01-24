APD: Suspect injured, in-custody after officer-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight officer-involved shooting in the southwest valley on Friday. They say it happened just after midnight in the area of 98th and Benavides.

People say they woke up around that same time to the gunshots. One neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera captured what appears to be an officer pursuing the suspect. The woman tells KRQE News 13 she was terrified after seeing everything right outside her door so she grabbed her baby and took cover.

The Albuquerque Police Department says they were in the area investigating a shooting that had happened in the southwest area earlier on Thursday. While no one was injured in that shooting, witness reports helped police identify a suspect.

When police went to take the suspect into custody, the man shot at officers with at least one officer firing back, striking him. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he has since been released from his injuries.

He is currently in police custody awaiting questioning, regarding the early Thursday shooting, as well as the shooting involving officers. The suspect has not been identified by authorities at this time.

APD reports a firearm was discovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

Investigators say they will be in the area all night and through the morning processing the scene. They’re looking into possible damage caused and say there are multiple areas that need to be looked at.

“We have an extensive crime scene which involves multiple places that need to be processed for shell casings,” said Deputy Chief Harold Medina with APD.

There are officers still on scene investigating. Anyone who may come through the area for their Friday morning commute may need to consider an alternate route.

#UPDATE @ABQPOLICE say they will be out here all night and through the morning with multiple scenes to process for shell casings after an officer-involved shooting just after midnight. Avoid the area in your morning commute @krqe pic.twitter.com/ErTpPJwDSm — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) January 24, 2020