Suspect in Valencia County officer-involved shooting named

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Valencia County has been identified. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Angel Baca of Los Lunas.

Friday afternoon, Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to State Road 6 for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived, they found a Honda Civic, Baca was inside. They say Baca fired at deputies, then fled the scene in another vehicle – a Dodge truck.

Valencia County deputies and state police pursued Baca. He then crashed near the railroad tracks near State Road 314, got out of the truck, and started shooting.

Two VCSO deputies and one state police officer fired back. A deputy was hit with shrapnel and Baca was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.