Suspect in UNM baseball player’s murder claims bias, wants district attorney off case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering a University of New Mexico baseball player went before a judge on Tuesday, June 30 asking that the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office be taken off his case. Darian Bashir is accused of shooting Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill bar in May of 2019.

Bashir’s attorneys claim that District Attorney Raul Torrez and his office have a bias against Bashir. They cite a past case in which Bashir was charged that fell apart.

While prosecutors claim there is not enough evidence to back this claim, the defense argues the office can’t fairly prosecute the case. On Tuesday, June 30, over a Zoom hearing, officials decided to push the decision back to a later date.

Related Coverage: